Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $1,135,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $496,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,586. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,405. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.02%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.