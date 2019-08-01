Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 35 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 101,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.39.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.84. 7,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $224.43 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

