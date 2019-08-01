Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 20,195 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Westrock by 60.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Westrock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 48,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Westrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Westrock by 15.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

