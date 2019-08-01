Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ORTX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,112. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

