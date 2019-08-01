Oppenheimer Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $550.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.21.

EQIX stock traded up $20.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $522.75. 681,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $530.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

