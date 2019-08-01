Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) versus Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Head-To-Head Review

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

47.6% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Oppenheimer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 3.75% 8.41% 1.94% Jefferies Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oppenheimer and Jefferies Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $958.15 million 0.40 $28.89 million N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group $5.01 billion 1.28 $1.03 billion $0.81 26.33

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oppenheimer and Jefferies Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferies Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.24%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Volatility & Risk

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Oppenheimer on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides fixed income sales and trading services for investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, securities, markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization capabilities, as well as manages, invests in, and provides services to a group of alternative asset management platforms in investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

