ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 145,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $71.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

