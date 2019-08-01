Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

ZEUS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 108,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,941. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.15. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 87,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

