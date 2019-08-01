Old Port Advisors Sells 441 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 8.8% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 65,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 50,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 247,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 29.3% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of GM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.54. 710,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,876. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

