Old Port Advisors Sells 228 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Allergan were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 48.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 31.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.86. 2,269,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,219. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.19. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.48.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.