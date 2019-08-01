Old Port Advisors Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,289,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.41. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

