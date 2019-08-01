OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 876 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Yandex were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YNDX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.93. 78,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $42.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a $45.00 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

