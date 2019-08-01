OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 401 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEC. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.84.

XEC stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 32,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,868. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.51 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

