OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,532 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3 Technologies to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Shares of LLL stock remained flat at $$245.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,744,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.27. L3 Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $158.76 and a 1 year high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

