OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 60,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 71,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $884.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.