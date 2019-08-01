OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. 30,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,476. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.39 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.34.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $629,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $742,192. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

