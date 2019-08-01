OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. 29,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

