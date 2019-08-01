Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 170,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.97 million, a PE ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 2.27. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth about $10,792,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oil States International in the 1st quarter worth about $6,046,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Oil States International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 356,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.62.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

