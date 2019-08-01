ODUWA Hits One Day Volume of $89,936.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $449,217.00 and approximately $89,936.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

