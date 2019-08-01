Obsidian (ODN) Market Cap Achieves $203,952.00

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Obsidian has traded down 55% against the U.S. dollar. Obsidian has a total market cap of $203,952.00 and approximately $1,665.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obsidian coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029756 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015305 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.07 or 0.02166721 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Obsidian Profile

Obsidian (CRYPTO:ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 107,353,666 coins and its circulating supply is 67,847,318 coins. Obsidian’s official website is obsidianplatform.com . The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obsidian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obsidian using one of the exchanges listed above.

