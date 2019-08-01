O2Micro International (OIIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

