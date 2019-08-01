NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in NVIDIA by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.31. 190,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,891. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

