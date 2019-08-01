NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 4,013 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after buying an additional 835,915 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after buying an additional 2,288,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,882,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,701,000 after buying an additional 539,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,947,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $66.48. 276,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

