NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1,107.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 519.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 110,674 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

VLO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

