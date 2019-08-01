NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,456 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 412,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 5,521,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,973,897. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

