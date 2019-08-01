NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 456 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 950.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,258,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 136,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.57. 60,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Barclays boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $212,792.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,211.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,998 shares of company stock worth $5,289,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

