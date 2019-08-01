Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,351. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.