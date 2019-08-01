Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund comprises about 3.3% of Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 378.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 181,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

