Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. Nutrien also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.56.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $53.84. 172,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,126. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.