Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Nutrien has a payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

NYSE NTR opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

