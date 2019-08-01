Nutrien Ltd (NTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.589 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of TSE NTR traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.74. The company had a trading volume of 280,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.20. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$59.97 and a 12 month high of C$76.17. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.3699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

