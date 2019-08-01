NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,434. The firm has a market cap of $290.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 3.29. NuCana has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuCana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in NuCana by 558.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NuCana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in NuCana by 126.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

