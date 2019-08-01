Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.90. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 136,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,075.00.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

