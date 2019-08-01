NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) General Counsel Sells $255,924.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $255,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NWE stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.28.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 62.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

