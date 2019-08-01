NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s (NWH.UN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.18.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$11.78 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.27 and a twelve month high of C$12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.14.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

