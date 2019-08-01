Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWBO traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 451,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,440. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.