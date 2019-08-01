Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. 505,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,886,240. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

