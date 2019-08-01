Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 359.77% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We perceive the Serum International (SIBV”) agreement as a major validation. Per the terms of the option agreement, SIBV will make a $10MM equity investment at a 31% premium along w/ a $5MM upfront payment, with an additional $10MM payment by August 31 upon execution of an in- licensing agreement of various Aridis products limited to non-US markets (i.e., excluding Zealand, and Japan). Pre-open, Aridis announced it has entered into an option agreement with the Serum International BV (SIBV”), which is an affiliate of the Ltd., – the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.””

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,961.31% and a negative net margin of 660.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

