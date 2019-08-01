Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.14. The company had a trading volume of 553,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,363 shares of company stock worth $6,351,639. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.92.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.