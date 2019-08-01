Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 847 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.31. 7,796,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,886,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.