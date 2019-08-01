Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Receives $2.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.
NAT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 190,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.84 million. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nordic American Tanker
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
