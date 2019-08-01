Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Receives $2.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

NAT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 190,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 1,530,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.79. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $288.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.84 million. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.