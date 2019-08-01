Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €50.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.71 ($64.78).

Shares of DAI opened at €47.17 ($54.85) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. Daimler has a 12-month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 12-month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is €47.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

