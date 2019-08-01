Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.00) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

