Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.07.

NBL traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after purchasing an additional 528,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,920 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

