NIX (NIX) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $107,322.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,314.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.02098117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00963055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.23 or 0.03141731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00793183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00057714 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00653274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00173551 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

