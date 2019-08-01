NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NDEKY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

