Niobio Cash (NBR) Hits Market Capitalization of $330,375.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $330,375.00 and approximately $6,983.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 190.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 131,108,067 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

