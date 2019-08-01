Nimiq (NIM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,994.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $127,994.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,018.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02137853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00975353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.52 or 0.03219879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00805282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00058997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00666810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00177769 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,281,722,354 coins and its circulating supply is 4,291,222,354 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

