Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,819.65. Nichols shares last traded at $1,760.00, with a volume of 8,776 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICL. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nichols in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nichols in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,715.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Nichols’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

