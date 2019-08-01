NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 3828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGOV. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NIC by 7.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIC by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NIC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.